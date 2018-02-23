Search underway after panga boat found in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Search underway after panga boat found in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:

CARLSBAD (NEWS 8) - A search is underway in Carlsbad after a boat washed ashore with drug packages found floating in the water nearby.

The boat was found on the shore near Tamarack early Friday morning.

There are reports that at least five people are missing, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.