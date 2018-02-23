Congressman Scott Peters to release letters asking Congress to act on gun control

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - As the gun debate rages on, Democratic Congressman, Scott Peters, announced Friday that he will be sharing letters he has received from San Diegans who are pleading for Congress to address the country’s gun epidemic.

Congressman Peters is a member of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and has been a consistent, vocal advocate for Congressional action to address gun violence.

The Congressman joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about what is in the letters and the idea of arming teachers.

Peters will be sharing the letters from San Diegans on his Twitter and Facebook pages.