Claire Foy and Stephen Campbell Moore Split After 4 Years of Marriage

As soon as Bruce Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer
started on Friday night,
celebrities reacted to the news as the Olympic athlete turned reality star announced
he** is a transgender woman.
There have been many reviews of Finding Dory since the film opened last Friday, but this might be the only one that truly matters.
Billy Magnussen's career is on fire. The actor, 32, was already Tony-nominated before he got his breakthrough role as Rapunzel's Prince in Into the Woods. (In fact, it was because of his work on Broadway that Meryl Streep herself recommended him for the role.) He's since appeared in two Best Pict...
Craig Strickland was fondly remembered as a loving, deeply religious husband during his emotional funeral service.
Teresa Giudice started her 15-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Conn., surrendering just before 3 a.m. on Monday morning -- seven hours ahead of her scheduled intake.