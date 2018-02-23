Kirk Cameron's digital age safety documentary in theaters for two nights only

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We all know that we live in a digital age, but the ramifications of our devices are yet to be seen.

Actor, producer and all around good guy, Kirk Cameron, created a documentary called “Kirk Cameron: CONNECT” which aims to enlighten and encourage parents in today’s digitally driven environment.

Cameron pulls back the curtains to the benefits and dangers that every parent and teacher should consider while monitoring and utilizing technology in our young people's lives.

In the film, Cameron interviews everyone from neurosurgeons to experts on online safety.

The documentary will be shown at the AMC Mission Valley 20, AMC La Jolla Village 12 and Horton Plaza 8 at 7 p.m. on February 27 and March 1

If you are interested in checking out this film, you can get tickets here.

Parenting in a social media world is hard! That's why I made #CONNECT, because I needed help. It will ONLY be in theaters for 2 nights, Feb. 27 and Mar. 1. pic.twitter.com/R2I8TYVkPh — Kirk Cameron (@KirkCameron) January 26, 2018



