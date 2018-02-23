Car split in half in deadly Clairemont crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was killed Friday morning when a car plowed into a utility pole in Clairemont Mesa.

The fatal crash in the 6000 block of Balboa Avenue occurred about11:15 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim died at the scene of the accident. No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the street between Genesee Avenue and Cannington Drive for investigation and cleanup.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.