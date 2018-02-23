Car split in half in deadly Clairemont crash

Love explosions? Science? How about Mythbusters?? The Fleet Science Center has the perfect new exhibit for you.
Authorities are on scene of a fatal accident at Balboa and Mount Abernathy. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The USNS Mercy hospital ship set sail from San Diego Friday morning for an international humanitarian mission in Asia.
A woman was killed early Friday morning on a Solana Beach freeway after apparently fleeing on foot from the site of a crash, authorities said.
San Diego State University senior forward Malik Pope allegedly received an improper loan from a sports agency sometime before Dec. 31, 2015, according to a report today citing documents filed by federal prosecutors in a nationwide college basketball corruption case.
The three-day California Democratic Party State Convention begins Friday at the San Diego Convention Center with a series of caucus meetings, workshops and panel discussions.
As the gun debate rages on, Democratic Congressman, Scott Peters, announced Friday that he will be sharing letters he has received from San Diegans who are pleading for Congress to address the country’s gun epidemic.
Light and scattered showers are possible early Friday in parts of San Diego County though the clouds are expected to clear up and sunny skies should prevail by the afternoon.