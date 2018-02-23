A bird on the head is worth two anchors on the desk

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When Zoo Day doesn't go as planned, but your anchors are really good sports!

Ibis are medium-size to large wading and terrestrial birds, related to storks and very closely related to spoonbills.

They have a longish neck and legs, and the males are generally larger than the females and have longer bills. Their long legs and toes make them just as comfortable perching as flying.

These birds rid gardens and crops of insects and other small animals that are harmful to plants. But, some species of the Ibis are in danger of extinction.

Visiting News 8 from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park is Dara Flannery with one really friendly bird!