'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' Sneak Peek -- Caroline Confronts - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' Sneak Peek -- Caroline Confronts Arie Over Finale: 'I Know What You Did!'

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 12:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.