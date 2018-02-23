Mythbusters exhibit at Fleet Science Center aims to make science fun

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Love explosions? Science? How about Mythbusters? The Fleet Science Center has the perfect new exhibit for you.

The Emmy nominated show comes to life to help uncover truths behind popular myths by mixing the scientific method with curiosity and ingenuity.

In the exhibit visitors can do experiments covering topics such as flight, friction, gravity, speed and combustion.

New Mythbusters hosts, Brian Louden and John Lung joined Morning Extra to give all the fun info on the exhibit.

The new exhibition is set to open Saturday February 24.