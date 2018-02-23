Modern Times Brewery, Carnival of Caffeination, will have your taste buds jumping

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you in need of a little pick me up? The Carnival of Caffeination is exactly what you need!

The Carnival of Caffeination is a sensory smackdown of beer and coffee awesomeness!

Saturday February 24 at the Broadway Pier some of the most incredible brewers and roasters will be pouring rare barrel-aged beers and the best tasting coffees imaginable.

They didn’t forget about the food either! Some of San Diego’s best food trucks will be there to keep you from getting hangry.

Kate Ostler, the Event Coordinator, Tyler Webb, the Coffee Production Wizard and Jake Jiron, the Coffee Sales Wizard joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about what to expect on Saturday.