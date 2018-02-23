We Said Enough: Breaking the silence and changing the world

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When she broke the silence, the nation was listening.

TIME Magazine's 2017 Person of the Year and co-founder of the "We Said Enough" foundation Adama Iwu was honored last night at the Women's Museum of California's Women Leadership Awards - which supports the museum.

The event honored honored the brave women behind the #MeToo and #WeSaidEnough movements. Also in attendance were regional elected and community leaders.

Senate President Pro Tem-designee Toni Atkins presented an award to Adama Iwu, one of the 2017 TIME Magazine Silence Breakers.

Iwu was one of the 140 women who signed the #WeSaidEnough letter calling for a change in culture here in California politics.

Congresswoman Susan Davis and Congressman Scott Peters chaired the honorary committee comprised of prominent elected officials from across the state of California.

The Women's Museum of California said it provides a safe space for women to share their stories and experiences with the public. It also supports the women of the #MeToo movement to bravely tell their stories and be heard.