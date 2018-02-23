US sailor dies after being hit by helicopter rotor blade - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

US sailor dies after being hit by helicopter rotor blade

This Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows a UH-1Y Venom helicopter en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan. This Nov. 9, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps shows a UH-1Y Venom helicopter en route to Camp Schwab on Okinawa, in Japan.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor has died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.

The Marine Corps says the sailor was hit by the spinning tail rotor of a Venom helicopter Wednesday evening and died at a hospital shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The helicopter was on the ground at the time.

The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The sailor's name and other details of the accident haven't been released.

