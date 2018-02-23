News 8's Barbara-Lee emcees "Go Red for Women" luncheon

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hundreds gathered Friday in Carmel Valley to raise awareness about the number one cause of death of women in America - cardiovascular disease.

News 8's Barbara-Lee emceed Friday's "go Red for Women Luncheon and Survivor Fashion Show."

The disease kills approximately one in three women each year, but experts said that 80 percent of cardiac events could be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

"It's important to recognize the risk factors that can predispose you to cardiovascular conditions and its important to know those risk factors and address them in a timely manner," said Assistant Professor of Cardiology, UC San Diego, Anya Narezkina.

Friday's event benefits the American Heart Association.

Thanks to all who attended the #GoRedForWomen luncheon and fashion show at The Grand Del Mar. @CBS8 @News8 @AHASanDiego ?? pic.twitter.com/ezTVe6Jxkr — Barbara-Lee Edwards (@BarbaraLeeNews8) February 23, 2018

