Cancer Quilts: First comforting children, then their parents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sometimes the fabric of a community is visible through acts of kindness.

In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to the College area where quilters are quietly making a big difference.

Volunteers like Betty Hernandez know first hand the comfort of a quilt.

Cancer has a way of making families fall to pieces, which is why Rosie's Calico Cupboard is filled with loving hands to stitch fabric and families back together.

Robby Medina is a cancer survivor who leads the Seany Foundation - an organization that offers camps and quilts to sick kids.

Rosie Gonzalez said the quilts and memories they make are built to last.

Some of the quilts are made for cancer patients at Rady Children's Hospital. To learn more about the Seany Foundation, visit their website.