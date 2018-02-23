When life gives you lemons, make it a big business

People arrested by deportation officers increasingly have no criminal backgrounds, according to figures released Friday, reflecting the Trump administration's commitment to cast a wider net.
Unsubstantiated threats against four San Diego-area public schools led to heightened police patrols at the campuses Friday, continuing a disturbing trend in the aftermath of last week's gun massacre at a Florida high school.
The military says a sailor was hit by a helicopter rotor blade at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, north of San Diego.
Hundreds gathered Friday in Carmel Valley to raise awareness about the number one cause of death of women in America - cardiovascular disease.
The federal government has started work on a border wall in California to replace a decaying decades-old barrier.
A woman fleeing the scene of a predawn North County freeway collision was fatally struck by a third vehicle Friday while trying to run across Interstate 5, authorities reported.
A Southern California couple suspected of starving and shackling some of their 13 children pleaded not guilty Friday to new charges of child abuse.