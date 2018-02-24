Skateboarding Cop: Officer lands new friends despite failed kickflip

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A rookie cop new to the beat is already making friends in Ocean Beach.

Officer Jared Yeatman, who has only been with the San Diego Police Department for six months, was captured on camera trying his best to show off for some skateboarders.

In Ocean Beach, Officer Yeatman is known as Super Trooper because of his mustache and aviators.

Just before he was captured on camera, Yeatman approached a group of people he thought were drinking in the parking lot off Santa Monica and Bacon Street. “I did not see any alcohol, but I saw Nesquick! Yeah, chocolate milk.”

That’s when according to Devin Ponder Officer Yeatman asked if there was anything he could help them with.

Ponder’s response: “Yeah, can you kick flip that [skateboard]? Surprise me bro.”

Officer Yeatman, with his police belt and heavy equipment, wobbled a bit. “It was a struggle getting down in that squat position. Thankfully I am athletic.”

But the rookie cop from Georgia did not land it. “I grew up riding horses, not skateboards.”

What Officer Yeatman did land, however, was new relationships.

Derek Smith, who captured the moment on camera, said “it needs to get out there that there is just not one kind of cop.”

Smith said he did not want this police act to go unnoticed which is why he posted it to social media – where it has been shared and liked hundreds of times.

Devin said Officer Yeatman, “helped me restored the faith that I have in police officers in general.”

Officer Yeatman said he is “blessed to be able to wear this uniform and be there for the community.”

Officer Yeatman said before he tries to do another kick flip, he wants to get a skateboard and practice so he can land next time.

