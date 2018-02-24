World's Oldest Albatross Becomes A Mom Again At 67 Years Old

Faced with growing pressure from customers following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., United Airlines, Hertz Car Rentals and MetLife Insurance are just some of the many companies announcing they will cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Actress Nanette Fabray, who was famous for her 1950s and 1960s hits like “The Band Wagon” and the original "One Day at a Time," died Thursday in her Palos Verdes, Calif. home. She was 97.
The fact she even has to discuss school shootings with her 10-year-old son is bad enough, says Texas mom Tanai Benard.
Dana Loesch, the face of the National Rifle Association, has ignited more fireworks than ever in the gun control debate.
New video has surfaced of a British model, whose story of kidnapping to be sold as a sex slave horrified the world last year, taking cops back to the place where she was allegedly held captive.
President Trump has branded Florida security guard a "coward" amid revelations that the armed officer remained outside a Parkland high school as it came under siege by an assault rifle-wielding gunman last week.
Several first responders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during last week's Florida school shooting are sharing their stories for the first time as they were hailed as heroes for their efforts.
A wrongfully convicted man has finally walked free, 38 long years after he was sentenced to life in prison for a rape he did not commit, and he didn't leave alone.