Employee injured after car slams into Chula Vista auto shop - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Employee injured after car slams into Chula Vista auto shop

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman lost control of her vehicle Saturday morning and slammed into a car repair shop. 

The accident happened in the 2600 block of Main Street in Chula Vista around 11 Saturday morning. 

The crash caused a man working at one of the lifts to be hit by a flying piece of equipment.

The car also hit a vintage vehicle parked outside the shop.

The driver and the male worker were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.


 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.