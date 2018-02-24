Employee injured after car slams into Chula Vista auto shop

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A woman lost control of her vehicle Saturday morning and slammed into a car repair shop.

The accident happened in the 2600 block of Main Street in Chula Vista around 11 Saturday morning.

The crash caused a man working at one of the lifts to be hit by a flying piece of equipment.

The car also hit a vintage vehicle parked outside the shop.

The driver and the male worker were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the crash.



