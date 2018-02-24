Burned food in a microwave prompts Terminal 1 evacuation at SD I - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Burned food in a microwave prompts Terminal 1 evacuation at SD International Airport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The San Diego Fire Department was called to terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport, Saturday afternoon for reports of a fire.

Terminal 1 was briefly evacuated while officials tried to find out what was causing the smoke.

After investigation it was determined that food burned inside a microwave was the culprit. 

