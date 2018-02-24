Burned food in a microwave prompts Terminal 1 evacuation at SD International Airport

A pedestrian was found dead on Interstate 5 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol say a car struck and killed the man, leaving him to die in the freeway.
The San Diego Fire Department was called to terminal 1 at the San Diego International Airport, Saturday afternoon for reports of a fire.
A sailor has died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.
Slightly warmer and drier today after temperature records were broken overnight. Daytime temperatures expected to be 5- 10 degrees below seasonal norms.
The head of the federal agency that grants citizenship and immigration benefits said Friday that he had a message for anyone who considers his new mission statement anti-immigrant: "A thousand times no."