Man dies after hit and run crash early Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A pedestrian was found dead on Interstate 5 around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

California Highway Patrol say a car struck and killed the man, leaving him to die in the freeway.

Blood marks were left on the road not far from a white high-top sneaker found in the middle of the highway next to 2 white boxes.

Crews worked tirelessly as traffic lanes were shut down and authorities diverted cars around the deadly wreck.

As investigators combed the scene, a big clue was found, left behind by the suspect.

The license plate matched a dark blue Honda Accord that showed up at a Shell gas station at Pacific Highway and Laurel Street.

The car had a dent on the hood, a windshield completely fragmented with so many cracks, there's an opening at the driver's seat with a windshield wiper going through it. An overnight clerk told officers he saw a man and a woman drive up in the blue car with the matching plates.

The victim was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m., according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's office.

The man has not yet been identified. The case remains under investigation.

