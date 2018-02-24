United States men's curling brings home the gold

Skip John Schuster of Duluth, Mn., thorws a stone in the mens final at the U.S. Curling Trials. Schuster and his three teammates won gold in the 2018 Winter Olympics. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The underdog U.S. men's curling team has won gold at the Olympics, beating favored Sweden 10-7.

Team skip John Schuster set up the win with a rare "five-ender" that gave the U.S. a 10-5 lead.

It's only the second curling medal in U.S. history. Shuster was part of the other one, too, as the lead thrower on Pete Fenson's bronze-medal team at the 2006 Turin Games.