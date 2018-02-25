91-year-old woman killed in Clairemont Mesa crash identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Sunday identified the 91-year-old woman killed Friday in a crash in Clairemont Mesa.



Doris Lucille Guffin was driving her Toyota Camry south on Mt. Abernathy Avenue around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a car headed eastbound on Balboa Avenue.



Investigators determined Guffin was driving "at a high rate of speed" and ran a red light at the intersection of Mt. Abernathy and Balboa, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.



Her car hit a light pole and was torn into two parts.



Police and fire personnel responded, and Guffin was pronounced dead at the scene.



The other motorist involved in the crash, a 32-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries, including cuts and scratches, Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department said Friday.

RELATED COVERAGE