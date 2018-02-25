Padres celebrate the life of former GM Kevin Towers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The San Diego Padres honored a key contributor to their 1998 World Series run on Sunday.

The organization held a memorial service for former Padres General Manager Kevin Towers.

He died last month after a battle with cancer.

Fans filed into Petco Park with something more than baseball on their minds.

"We just came down to celebrate Kevin Towers life - he did a lot for the Padres," said Padres fan John Dole.

"I've been a Pads fan forever and Kevin Towers was awesome," said Terri Carlson.

GM of the Padres from 1995 to 2009, Towers left behind a lasting legacy in San Diego - especially when it came to one season in particular.

Towers talents as a scout and mentor are credited as a major part of the Padres 1998 run for the World Series. The first and only time the team was there.

"They called him 'the gunslinger,' 'the dumper diver,'" said Carlson. "He'd go in the trash can looking for players that may not be the big name, but it would help the team and it worked and this town was so excited."

While Towers went on to work for four other major league teams, he always held a special place in the hearts of Padres fans.

"He was very instrumental in getting good players for us," said fan Sharon Leemaster. "He was a classy gentleman."

The celebration of life gave fans a turn to honor Towers for his years of dedication to the team and to this city.

"Thank you for the memories," said Dole. "We had a great time - that's why we're down here saying hello."

In the press box @PetcoPark for the memorial service for former Padres GM Kevin Towers. Those we talked to say Powers was instrumental in the team's success and their World Series Run in 1998. @News8 @Padres pic.twitter.com/X8q2QdgAhK — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettKFMB) February 25, 2018

