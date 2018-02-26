Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on I-8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A wrong-way driver was killed and two women in another car were seriously injured Monday morning in a head-on collision at a freeway transition ramp in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood, authorities said.



The wrong-way driver -- an approximately 40-year-old man in a Volkswagen Jetta -- got onto westbound Interstate 8 at Sunset Cliffs Boulevard heading eastbound against traffic, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said. Just before 2 a.m., he attempted to head south on Interstate 5 in the northbound lanes.



After successfully negotiating the ramp that connects the northbound I- 5 to westbound I-8, the wrong-way driver plowed into the front end of a Toyota Camry, Doerr said. A Jeep Cherokee driving behind the Camry slowed but was unable to stop and "tapped the rear-end" of the Camry.



The Jetta's driver died at the scene while the 22-year-old woman driving the Camry sustained major injuries and was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Doerr said. A 36-year-old female passenger in the Camry also suffered major injuries and was taken to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest.



Nobody in the Jeep was injured, and the 25-year-old man driving that vehicle was not suspected of driving under the influence, Doerr said.



The crash closed the northbound I-5 transition to both directions of westbound I-8 for about three hours, but all lanes were reopened just before 5 a.m. CHP accident specialists were investigating the deadly collision, and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was expected to determine if the wrong-way Jetta's driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.