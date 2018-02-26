Campus threat at Rancho Bernardo High School

San Diego police were conducting an investigation Monday morning at Rancho Bernardo High School following the discovery of about 20 spray-painted messages on campus, with at least some of the graffiti threatening a school shooting, police said.
The University of San Diego's head men's basketball coach has been released from jail on bond following his arrest in the Bay Area on suspicion of domestic violence.
The weather will start out pleasant and mild Monday across much of San Diego County, but wind, rain and mountain snow are on the way later Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
A wrong-way driver was killed and two women in another car were seriously injured Monday morning in a head-on collision at a freeway transition ramp in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood, authorities said.
A 32-year-old Navy sailor and flight surgeon who died after being struck by a spinning helicopter blade at Camp Pendleton was identified Sunday.
Delegates at the California Democratic Party's convention in San Diego failed to reach a consensus to endorse candidates for multiple high-level positions Sunday.