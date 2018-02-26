Report: San Diego coach Smith arrested in Bay Area

San Diego head coach Lamont Smith reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga in Spokane, Wash.

SAN DIEGO (CNS/AP) — The University of San Diego's head men's basketball coach has been released from jail on bond following his arrest in the Bay Area on suspicion of domestic violence.

Lamont Smith was taken into custody Sunday at the Oakland International Airport as the Toreros basketball team were preparing to board a flight home following their game Saturday against the University of San Francisco.

According to reports, the incident that led to Smith's arrest happened at the team hotel late Saturday night following the Toreros' win over San Francisco in the regular season finale.

In a statement, USD officials said they were aware of the arrest, but had very few initial details and would be reviewing the incident once they knew more.

Smith is married with two children, but the victim's relationship with Smith remains unclear, KGTV reported.