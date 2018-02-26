Escondido police seek public's help in finding stolen mule

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Escondido Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing mule.



A white mule, known as "Little Girl" was stolen from the downtown area Sunday night.



The mule was tied to a tree while its owner slept close by.



The suspects untied the mule and were last seen leading the animal east along the flood control bike path from Broadway, adjacent to Grape Day Park.



The suspects are described as two males. One wearing a black and gray Pendleton style jacket with a gray hood.



The second suspect was wearing a dark colored jacket, dark jeans, light colored baseball cap, and was riding a bicycle.



Little Girl's owner is a frequent visitor to Escondido as he travels the state with two additional mules and has pictures of the mule displayed on his website at 3mules.com.



Anyone with information can call Escondido Police at 760-839-4722. Anonymous tips can be left on our website at www.police.escondido.org or by phone at 760-743-TIPPS.

Below is an image from 3mules Facebook page of Little Girl without her pack box. She's described as a 28-year-old white mule with reddish markings on her ears and legs, 15.5 hands, and approximately 900-1000 pounds.