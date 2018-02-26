3.8 earthquake strikes near Borrego Springs

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you feel it?



A 3.8 earthquake was reported near Borrego Springs just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located 61 miles northeast of San Diego, 11 miles east of Anza, California and 18 miles southwest of La Quinta, California.



The quake could be felt in several areas across San Diego County, including Escondido, Encinitas, El Cajon, Ramona, Valley Center, Alpine, Oceanside, San Marcos, Poway and Spring Valley.