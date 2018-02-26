David Bowie exhibition at NYC museum offers $2,500 ticket

The University of San Diego's head men's basketball coach has been released from jail on bond following his arrest in the Bay Area on suspicion of domestic violence.
Escondido Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing mule. A white mule, known as "Little Girl" was stolen from the downtown area Sunday night.
San Diego police were conducting an investigation Monday morning at Rancho Bernardo High School following the discovery of about 20 spray-painted messages on campus, with at least some of the graffiti threatening a school shooting, police said.
Homeless people in the city of San Diego will be paid $10 an hour to pick up trash and clear brush as part of a program launched Monday.
Did you feel it? A 3.8 earthquake was reported near Borrego Springs just before 11:00 a.m. Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A 35-year-old San Diego man who drove the wrong way on two San Diego freeways was killed and two East County women were seriously injured when his sedan collided head-on with another car at a freeway transition ramp in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood, authorities said.
The weather will start out pleasant and mild Monday across much of San Diego County, but wind, rain and mountain snow are on the way later Monday night and into Tuesday morning.