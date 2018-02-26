Firefighters 'Fill the Boot for Burns' fundraiser Thursday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On Thursday San Diego firefighters will take to the streets for the Burn Institute’s 19th Annual “Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute” Firefighter Boot Drive.



The Burn Institute’s countywide Boot Drive has become a hallmark fundraiser for the organization raising over $220,000 for Burn Institute programs and services in 2017!



Each year, hundreds of uniformed firefighters from nearly every fire department in San Diego County come together for a common goal--to generate funds for the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention education and burn survivor support services.



Firefighters will hit the streets with their boots in hand at intersections around their local community to collect donations during the morning and evening commutes.



Proceeds benefit the Burn Institute’s fire and burn prevention education programs and burn survivor support services such as Camp Beyond the Scars for burn-injured children.