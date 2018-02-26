Firefighters 'Fill the Boot for Burns' fundraiser Thursday

President Donald Trump is planning a visit to California next month that will include a stop in the San Diego area to view the border wall prototypes, it was reported Monday.
On Thursday San Diego firefighters will take to the streets for the Burn Institute’s 19th Annual “Fill the Boot for the Burn Institute” Firefighter Boot Drive.
The 10th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering will kick off with Expo Day at Petco Park this Saturday.
A white mule, known as "Little Girl," was found Monday after being reported missing. Widespread news and social media coverage resulted in information that led officers to Little Girl.
San Diego police were conducting an investigation Monday morning at Rancho Bernardo High School following the discovery of about 20 spray-painted messages on campus, with at least some of the graffiti threatening a school shooting, police said.
The University of San Diego's head men's basketball coach has been released from jail on bond following his arrest in the Bay Area on suspicion of domestic violence.
Homeless people in the city of San Diego will be paid $10 an hour to pick up trash and clear brush as part of a program launched Monday.