Project Wildlife hosting unique baby shower this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — There's a very unique baby shower happening this Saturday.

Lauren DuBois with Project Wildlife stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the event and show off some wildlife ambassadors.

Project Wildlife is expecting more than 10,000 injured and orphaned wild animals from the San Diego region to come through its doors this year. A complete Amazon wish list of items needed for the animals can be found here, which can be sent directly to Project Wildlife.

Highlights of the baby shower on Saturday will include:

  • A self-guided tour of the care center (note: wildlife patients will not be viewable).
  • "Kid's Zone" with games and activities for the whole family.
  • The chance to engage with Project Wildlife's Animal Ambassadors.
  • Variety of vendor booths.

