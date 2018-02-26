San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering kicks off Saturday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering kicks off Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The 10th annual San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering will kick off with Expo Day at Petco Park this Saturday.

Expo Day is free and open to the public with festival organizers expecting more than 26,000 children and families to take part in interactive and hands-on STEM activities.

Several science-lovers stopped by Morning Extra with more highlights from Expo Day and the rest of the festival.

