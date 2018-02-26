President Trump to visit San Diego

President Donald Trump walks to the White House as he arrives on the South Lawn, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in Washington. Trump is returning from a vacation to Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - President Donald Trump is planning a visit to California next month that will include a stop in the San Diego area to view the border wall prototypes, it was reported Monday.

Trump will check out the eight 30-foot tall prototypes in Otay Mesa and attend a Republic National Committee fundraiser in Los Angeles during his first trip to the Golden State since he was elected, The Washington Post reported, citing unnamed administration officials involved in planning the trip.

An exact date of the trip was not released, with The Post reporting that it would be in mid-March.

Trump last week lashed out at what he called California officials' "lousy management" and threatened to pull federal immigration agents out of the state.

"They're doing a lousy management job, they have the highest taxes in the nation and they don't know what's happening out there. Frankly it's a disgrace, the sanctuary city situation, the protection of these horrible criminals," Trump said.

The wall prototypes represent the signature promise of Trump's campaign: To build a "big, beautiful wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border.

He has so far been unsuccessful in his attempts to have Mexico pay for the wall, as he had promised, nor has he been able to secure $18 billion for the project from Congress, which would pay for 300 miles of new barriers and the replacement of 400 miles of existing fencing, according to The Post.