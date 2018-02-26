Julie Chen Wonders If ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Stars Will Regret Voting for Marissa to Win (Exclusive)

Ryan Seacrest's Former Stylist Details the Harassment Allegations She Made Against Him, Despite His Denial

Ryan Seacrest's Former Stylist Details the Harassment Allegations She Made Against Him, Despite His Denial

Ryan Seacrest's former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, is detailing the sexual harassment allegations she made against the 43-year-old TV host last year.

Ryan Seacrest's former personal stylist, Suzie Hardy, is detailing the sexual harassment allegations she made against the 43-year-old TV host last year.