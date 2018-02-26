Water Bill Investigation: Meeting in Rancho Bernardo over high water bills

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A meeting Monday evening in Rancho Bernardo allowed residents to receive answers about their skyrocketing water bills.

Monday’s meeting comes in response to News 8’s Your Stories investigation which revealed hundreds of customers in the City of San Diego were being overcharged.

Officials from the Public Utilities Department were expected to be on site to review bills and possibly give refunds.

The meeting was hosted on the second floor of the Rancho Bernardo Library.

Last week at a forum in La Jolla, PUD officials also attempted to answer questions as frustrated residents expressed their anger and frustration over their high water bills.

Officials said they understood the raw emotion and confusion, but want to make sure San Diegans are made whole after so many were gashed by their bills.

Monday night’s forum is third one this month. The first forum was held by City Councilman Christ Cate.

Earlier this month, the City PUD announced last week that 343 customers were overcharged as much as $420 due to misreading, potentially answering questions that had left residents dumbfounded.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has also ordered an audit. "We need the results and recommendations of this audit to come as quickly as possible, so we can act on any of those recommendations," said Mayor Faulconer.

A team of six auditors have been assigned to review billing procedures and determine what, if any, role smart meter technology played in billing inaccuracies.

PUD's director has also been asked to do his own review of the department.

Water customers are encouraged to contact the City with questions or concerns at 619-515-3500 or customercare@sandiego.gov.

