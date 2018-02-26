Gary Oldman & Greta Gerwig Are Familiar with Bad Reviews

James asks Greta Gerwig and Gary Oldman, both currently riding massive waves of well-deserved praise for their work in film this year, about receiving bad reviews and James learns Greta's first negative review came very early, and Gary becomes critical of his own performance in a previous Late Late Show sketch.

