Gary Oldman & Greta Gerwig Are Familiar with Bad Reviews

James asks Greta Gerwig and Gary Oldman, both currently riding massive waves of well-deserved praise for their work in film this year, about receiving bad reviews and James learns Greta's first negative review came very early, and Gary becomes critical of his own performance in a previous Late Late Show sketch.
[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]
Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m
James asks Greta Gerwig and Gary Oldman, both currently riding massive waves of well-deserved praise for their work in film this year, about receiving bad reviews and James learns Greta's first negative review came very early, and Gary becomes critical of his own performance in a previous Late Late Show sketch.
James asks Greta Gerwig and Gary Oldman, both currently riding massive waves of well-deserved praise for their work in film this year, about receiving bad reviews and James learns Greta's first negative review came very early, and Gary becomes critical of his own performance in a previous Late Late Show sketch.
After James congratulates Allison Janney on her BAFTA win for "I, Tonya" and immediately questions why she was photographed without shoes on the streets of London and learns that she actually ran in to a pregnant Kate Middleton - still in her heels.
After 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, James looks at measures other countries have taken to curb gun violence and wonders why Americans continue to refuse to make any changes.
Fellow co-stars James Corden and Margot Robbie ask Domhnall Gleeson about heading to Australia to shoot "Peter Rabbit" -- an experience James and Margot didn't have only voicing characters -- and learned Domhnall had a fierce battle against the sun and heat.
James shares the hidden side effects of things you and people you meet do every day, like trying to explain something as a Hugh Grant character.
A behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Peter Rabbit" shows how James Corden, the voice of the animated lead character, went unnecessarily method for the role, undergoing an operation and taking on an insane diet that really scared off his co-stars.
James Corden is excited to share some of his favorite things about the new American Crime Story, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace," including the show's love of pink, tank tops and their hero character.
In a never-before-seen moment from the '50 Shades films, James Corden invites a very innocent Jamie Dornan into his secret room, introducing him to a whole new world of pleasure using model train sets.
James shares highlights of his Mom and Dad, Margaret and Malcolm, working the red carpet and backstage areas of the GRAMMY Awards, chatting with everyone from U2 to Cardi B and singing happy birthday to Rick Ross.
On the last day of 2018's first month, James decides to break down 31 days of madness, covering everything from Steve Bannon to stable genius to Oprah 2020 to Stormy Daniels and the GRAMMY Awards.