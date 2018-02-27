School Threats: Bogus threats coming with real costs for schools

A string of false and unfounded alarms at schools across San Diego and the country have placed students and parents on edge, but these bogus threats are coming at a real cost for schools and law enforcement.
A meeting Monday evening in Rancho Bernardo allowed residents to receive answers about their skyrocketing water bills.
Veteran local lawman David Nisleit's appointment as San Diego's next police chief was unanimously confirmed Monday by the City Council.
An additional 280 shelter beds will be available in downtown San Diego Monday night due to the cold weather, the city Housing Commission announced Monday.
The American Civil Liberties Union accused the U.S. government on Monday of unlawfully separating a Congolese woman and her 7-year-old daughter by holding them in different immigration facilities, two time zones apart, after they sought asylum four months ago.
An anti-fire gel could help protect horses from disasters like the Lilac Fire. It's a non-toxic fire retardant that's designed to be sprayed on barns to protect the animals from both flames and smoke - and it can be used on other buildings too. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch was able to get a demonstration and shows us how it works.
When it comes to selling your home, there is a lot to think about, including fixes such as a new paint job.
People living in the Rancho Penasquitos area are upset with a mountain biker they say is cutting down trees.