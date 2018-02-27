Sridevi Kapoor, Legendary Bollywood Actress, Dead at 54

Hollywood made the A Wrinkle in Timepremiere one big family affair!Reese Witherspoon, who stars as Mrs. Whatsit in Disney's big-screen adaptation of the classic Madeleine L'Engle book, was beaming when she hit the blue carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for her movie's premiere on Mo...
Indian actress Sridevi drowned in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the Dubai police said in a statement Monday, though two police officials said she was also under the influence of alcohol at the time. She was 54.
A Wrinkle in Time is coming in with a fashionable bang!
The long-awaited big-screen adaptation of the iconic children's classic is just around the corner, and the Disney film's star-studded cast and crew came out to celebrate at its grand premiere in Hollywood on Monday in some of the most delig...
Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra struggled with a painful emotional blow on Monday's Teen Mom OG, when the couple revealed that Catelynn had suffered a miscarriage.
Jennifer Lawrence is not about that Black Swan lifestyle.
The 27-year-old actress stunned on the red carpet at the New York City premiere of her new spy film, Red Sparrow, on Monday, where she opened up to ET’s Keltie Knight about the rigorous process of making the movie, which included intense...
The women of The Bachelor may have accused Bekah Martinez of not being ready for marriage because of her young age, but according to the 23-year-old, it's actually Arie Luyendyk Jr. who isn't prepared to walk down the aisle.
Katy Perry made an impromptu acoustic performance of hits including “Firework” at a fundraising event for first responders and victims of December’s Thomas wildfire and mudslides in California.