Snow Day: Five county school districts announce closures for Tuesday

JULIAN (NEWS 8) - Five school districts in San Diego County will be closed Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Schools in the following districts will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018:, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.
The county says "the safety and security of students, faculty, and staff is of the utmost importance to schools across the county."
Follow the San Diego County Office of Education on Twitter @SanDiegoCOE for tweets from various emergency agencies and school districts as well as live updates.
Facebook Video: News 8's photojournalist Mike Lamar captures snow coming down in Julian Tuesday morning (February 27, 2018).
Snow blanketed roads in Julian (News 8's Photojournalist Mike Lamar).
Snowball fight anchorman style! Wait for it... I clearly have no game! @CBS8 @thecwsandiego #snowday #julian #snowballfight pic.twitter.com/6pf4wyGRXO— Kerri Lane (@KerriNews8) February 27, 2018
