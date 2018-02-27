Amtrak train slams into car on tracks in Little Italy

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - No injuries were reported Tuesday morning when an Amtrak train struck an SUV abandoned on the tracks by a suspected drunk driver in San Diego's Little Italy neighborhood, authorities said.



Officers had already helped evacuate the driver of the stalled Nissan Xterra when the southbound Amtrak train slammed into the vehicle about 1:35 a.m. near West Grape and California streets, San Diego County sheriff's Deputy Giovani Pantoja said.



The train "went into emergency braking" but was unable to stop in time and struck the SUV at about 35 mph, Pantoja said. No injuries were reported from anyone on the train.



Police did not identify the Xterra's driver but said that person was evaluated and then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.