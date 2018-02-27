JCompany Youth Theatre tells a tale as old as time

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes viewers inside rehearsals for the Academy Award-winning film turned play: Disney's Beauty and the Beast.



JCompany Youth Theatre will perform the show March 2nd through March 18th.



JCompany Youth Theatre is a nationally recognized, award winning youth theater program of the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS in La Jolla, California.



For ticket information, click here.