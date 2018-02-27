JCompany Youth Theatre tells a tale as old as time - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

JCompany Youth Theatre tells a tale as old as time

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes viewers inside rehearsals for the Academy Award-winning film turned play: Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

JCompany Youth Theatre will perform the show March 2nd through March 18th.

JCompany Youth Theatre is a nationally recognized, award winning youth theater program of the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS in La Jolla, California.

For ticket information, click here.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.