Environmental Alert: Protecting San Diego's Golden Eagle nests - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Environmental Alert: Protecting San Diego's Golden Eagle nests

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego conservationists are growing concerned about San Diego's Golden Eagle population.

According to conservationists, Golden Eagles are in danger of losing nesting areas due to human disturbance.

News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look at how you can do your part to keep the raptors flying in San Diego County.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.