The Zevely Zone: A father's love, on tap

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The positive prognosis of a nine-year-old cancer patient is giving beer lovers across San Diego County something to drink to.

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visited a father in Vista who has a special brew for his special girl.

Starting March 10th, San Diegans from all over will have the opportunity to head out to one of the numerous locations listed below, where #cheers4sarah is being served.

Sarah's Special IPA will be offered at more than a dozen pubs and restaurants across San Diego County.

By ordering a pint, snapping a photo, checking in on social media & tagging it with #cheers4sarah, San Diegans will join a huge community movement.

#cheers4sarah can be enjoyed Saturday, March 10th at the following locations countywide:

Indian Joe Brewing 2123 Industrial Ct. Vista, CA 92081

Notorious Burgers Carlsbad - 6955 El Camino Real Suite 107 Ca, CA 92008

Next Door Craft Beer & Winebar - 7235 El Cajon Blvd San, CA 92115

Hoboken Pizza & Beer Joint - 1459 Garnet Ave San, CA 92109

Brazil by the Bay - 3676 Kurtz St. San, CA 92110

The Ugly Dog Pub - 6344 El Cajon Blvd. San, CA 92115

Draft Republic - La Jolla - 4282 Esplanade Ct. San, CA 92122

Draft Republic - Carlsbad - 5958 Avenida Encinas Ca, CA 92008

Cocina Del Charro San Marcos - 1020 W San Marcos Blvd. #50 San , CA 92078

Monkey Paw Brewing - 805 16th Street, San, CA 92101

Whisknladle Bistro & Bar - 1044 Wall St. La, CA 92037

Catania Italian Restaurant - 7863 Girard Ave #301 La, CA 92037

Old California Mining Co. - 1020 W. San Marcos Blvd. #118 San Marcos, CA 92078

Phileas Foggs Bar & Restaurant - 11385 Poway Road San Diego, CA 92128

Bella Vista Social Club & Caffe - 2880 Torrey Pines Scenic Dr. La Jolla, CA 92037