Helix Arrest: Student at center of arrest breaks her silence

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The video of her arrest went viral, and on Tuesday the Helix High student broke her silence to share her side of the story.

The controversial arrest of 17-year-old Brianna Bell at Helix High still has many people in the community outraged after video captured the moment a police officer slammed her to the ground while handcuffed.

“I can’t event put into words how I feel. I just feel so hurt that this happens all the time. That my situation as horrific as it is, is not unique. I feel powerless,” said Bell.

Tuesday was the first time Bell talked about her experience since being thrown to the ground by a La Mesa police school resource officer.

Bell did not discuss details of the incident that happened six weeks ago, but said she was overwhelmed by the support – including the walkout by a group of students who marched to the La Mesa Police Department damning answers and justice.

“From home I watched the walk out and was brought to tears that so many of my peers, parents and adults have spoken out and advocated for me. There is no way I can fully show my appreciation,” she said.

Bell is a 3.6 GPA student and has since returned to Helix High to finish her senior year, but still remains in disbelief about what happened to her.

She shared her side of the story during a rally put on by Generation Justice – as fellow students and advocated who discussed the need for better police training.

