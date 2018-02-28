SDUSD Board calls for stricter gun control measures

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The San Diego Unified School Board on Tuesday entered the gun control debate by calling for tighter restrictions in the wake of the Parkland massacre.

The school board unanimously supported a resolution calling for changes to federal gun laws in the wake of this month’s mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Seventeen people were killed and student survivors since then have led a nationwide effort to lobby Washington for more stringent gun regulations.

Tuesday’s resolution by the board called for federal background checks for gun and ammo purchases, a ban on semi-automatic firearms, high capacity magazines and bump stocks. It also called for the reinstatement of the federal assault weapons ban.

This call for action comes on the heels of the president’s vocal support for arming teachers in the classroom – a move vehemently opposed by the American Federation of Teachers.

Not all community members were on board with the board’s move.

Also, on March 14th, a “walk-out” to protest gun violence is being organized at high schools throughout the nation, including three in San Diego County. Students will walk out of their classes for 17 minutest the morning of the 14th, to honor the 17 lives in Florida.