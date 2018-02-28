West Coast Cannabis Tours: San Diego business offers one of a kind experience

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – If you are 21-years-old, you can purchase adult use marijuana in California, and in San Diego Prop-64 has not only opened up the air ways of the marijuana industry but also businesses catering to weed tourists.

Transporting the intended haze and celebratory crowd is West Coast Cannabis Tours. It’s a business venture started by founder and owner Todd Green.

Call it a “cannabus” - West Coast Cannabis Tours brings customers closer to a trip – not to a brewery or vineyard, but one that comes highly recommended if they are new to pot.

The first stop on the tour is a dispensary, then a glass blowing class.

The clientele range from green smokers to experts looking to enjoy like-minded coinsurers, but not everybody is on board.

Scott Chipman is the leader of San Diegans for safe neighborhoods – a staunch anti-marijuana group. Chipman said because customers smoke on the bus, the new industry skirts the rules when it comes to marijuana and motor vehicles.

By state code, you are not allowed to use marijuana as a driver or passenger in a vehicle. But as soon as you put the word party and get a bus driver's license, basically anything goes.

Green admits the future of freely toking up on the bus is hazy, but if there is a change he is confident customers will still flock to the tours.

Changes to California’s vehicle code that come after SB-65 was signed into law in 2017 – essentially align alcohol and marijuana when it comes to party buses and limo services.