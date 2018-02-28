Trump: Calif wall section not built until 'whole wall' OK'd

A West Hills High School student was arrested overnight by sheriff's deputies in Santee after allegedly posting a threatening message on social media, a school spokeswoman said Wednesday.
President Donald Trump is hailing a legal victory for his promised border wall, but says sections in California will not be built "until the whole Wall is approved."
The winter storm that drenched parts of San Diego County with more than an inch of rain and blanketed the mountains in snow will move east Wednesday, leaving behind cool weather and partly cloudy skies.
If you are 21-years-old, you can purchase adult use marijuana in California, and in San Diego Prop-64 has not only opened up the air ways of the marijuana industry but also businesses catering to weed tourists.
A judge who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign sided with the president Tuesday on a challenge to building a border wall with Mexico, removing what could have been a major obstacle to the signature campaign pledge.
The San Diego Unified School Board on Tuesday entered the gun control debate by calling for tighter restrictions in the wake of the Parkland massacre.
One-tenth of Disneyland employees are paid so little that they recently experienced homelessness, while two-thirds of them are unable to afford three meals a day, according to a union-funded report released Tuesday.
The video of her arrest went viral, and on Tuesday the Helix High student broke her silence to share her side of the story.
The positive prognosis of a nine-year-old cancer patient is giving beer lovers across San Diego County something to drink to.