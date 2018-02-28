Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Manafort pleads not guilty to new Russia charges

Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse after his hearing. Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the federal courthouse after his hearing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracy.

Paul Manafort's formal plea of not guilty came Wednesday during a brief hearing in Washington.

It was his first court appearance since his co-defendant and longtime business associate, Rick Gates, pleaded guilty and cooperated with prosecutors.

During the hearing, Judge Amy Berman Jackson reprimanded Manafort for making a public statement about Gates' plea. The judge said it violated her gag order. The judge also set a Sept. 17 trial date for Manafort.

Manafort had previously pleaded not guilty in the case but prosecutors for special counsel Robert Mueller brought a second indictment last week, requiring him to formally enter a second plea.

