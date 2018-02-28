Affordable Housing: Mayor Faulconer proposes changes to City Council

If you're thinking of starting a family, be prepared to save up: because it's going to cost you a pretty penny.
Opening statements and testimony from family were heard by a jury Wednesday, in a case that made national headlines after a woman was found hanging in a Coronado mansion.
On Wednesday, Marines put a new machine to the test. Service members at 29 Palms trained with a drone that was designed to help them out in the field. News 8's photojournalist Kenny McGregor went to out to capture how Marines are using the eye in the sky.
If you have ever dreamed of owning a home with a view that doubles as a famous tourists trap, you may just be in luck.
One-tenth of Disneyland employees are paid so little that they recently experienced homelessness, while two-thirds of them are unable to afford three meals a day, according to a union-funded report released Tuesday.
With all the advancements in home improvement, DIYers can now save money by becoming their own handyperson in a variety of ways.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer called on the City Council Wednesday to pass dozens of proposed code changes that he says will help increase the supply of housing, lower development costs and promote smart growth.
Did you know that some of the best casual dining restaurants in the entire country are right here in San Diego?
The Social Media Marketing World Conference kicks off Wednesday with more than 4,000 marketers, influencers and creators from all over the world coming to San Diego.