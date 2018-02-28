Country singer Craig Morgan and family face tragedy in new docu-series

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Craig Morgan is a country music star with several number one hits.

But Craig is also an Army veteran, a business owner, a dad and a grandfather.

After a heartbreaking loss, Craig and his family are coming together and proving that faith and love always win in their new docu-series called "Morgan Family Strong."

The series follows the journey of the close-knit Morgan family as they launch their passion project, Morgan Farms.

Craig and his daughter Aly spoke to Morning Extra about the show.