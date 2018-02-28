Local spots on Yelp's Top 100 list

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that some of the best casual dining restaurants in the entire country are right here in San Diego?



Yelp recently released its list of the 100 best, and six San Diego eateries were on that list.



Three restaurants in North County and three in San Diego have been ranked by Yelp reviewers as the Top 100 Places to Eat in 2018. Back for the second year in a row are Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido, which moved up six slots to No. 45, and the Classics Malt Shop in San Diego, which rose five slots to No. 95. Two winners from 2016 returned to this year’s list, Yoshino Japanese Deli in Carlsbad at No. 22, and T Deli in Hillcrest at No. 42. And two new spots joined the list this year, Beyer Deli in South Bay, ranked No. 59, and Pizzamaniac in Vista, which came in at No. 87. Vista native Ben Phillips, 37, said he was excited to get the news about his Pizzamaniac restaurant.



Sunny Side Kitchen co-owners Kathy and Bob Carpenter were happy to be ranked again to the Yelp list this year. Last year’s first-time ranking gave their business a big boost. The couple opened their breakfast-and-lunch cafe three years ago after running a successful baked goods and panini booth for five years at a local farmers market.The cafe is best known for its Tuscan chicken panini, “works” breakfast sandwich and miniature fresh-baked cookies.

Vista native Ben Phillips, 37, said he was excited to get the news this week about his Pizzamaniac restaurant. He opened the north Vista pizzeria in February 2016 and is proud to have amassed more than 300 5-star reviews in the two years since.



“I never wanted to own a restaurant, I just wanted to have a kitchen where I could feed people and watch them fall in love with pizza the same way I did 15 years ago,” he said.



The top 100 ranking is based on a data formula that looks at restaurants’ 5-star ratings and reviews with extra weight given to newer, up-and-coming, neighborhood eateries rather than larger, long-established regional restaurants.



